2022 Schedule Released

LA CROSSE, WI - The La Crosse Loggers unveiled their 2022 slate of games today as they continue to prepare for the 20th anniversary season at Copeland Park & Events Center.

Opening day of the 2022 season will commence on Monday, May 30 when the Lumbermen trek north to take on the Eau Claire Express at historic Carson Park. The same two teams will tangle again on Tuesday, May 31 for the Loggers home opener at the friendly confines of Copeland Park to kickoff a five-game homestand. That opening homestand will be highlighted by an anniversary game on Friday, June 3, commemorating the first ever game in Loggers history back on June 3, 2003.

Logger fans will once again get to enjoy 36 home contests over the course of 35 dates spanning from that May 31 home opener through the regular season finale on Saturday, Aug. 13. The Northwoods League Playoffs and Summer Collegiate World Series will then take place the following week.

The Northwoods League office has once again awarded La Crosse, Wisc., and Copeland Park, as the host site of the annual Major League Dreams Showcase event which will take place on Tuesday, August 2. This baseball-lovers event brings in the top 100 prospects from around the entire Northwoods League to compete in a pair of games, with the first game beginning at 4:05 p.m.

Season tickets and ticket packages for the 20th anniversary season of Loggers Baseball are on sale now with information available at www.lacrosseloggers.com or by calling the Loggers ticket office at 608-796-9553. Fans can also visit the Loggers office at 1225 Caledonia Street, La Crosse between 8:30-5, Monday thru Friday.

