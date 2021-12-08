Rockers Announce 2022 Summer Tour

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - The Northwoods League released its complete schedule today for the 2022 season. The Green Bay Rockers are slated to perform for 72 regular season games next summer, half of them at home. Opening Day at Capital Credit Union Park is slated for Tuesday, May 31st at 6:35 against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters.

The schedule features games against eight different Great Lakes Division teams. Rockers opponents for 2022 are Great Lakes West rivals Fond du Lac, Lakeshore, Madison, Wausau, and Wisconsin Rapids. The three Great Lakes East opponents will be Kalamazoo, Rockford, and Traverse City.

The Northwoods League, which plays two halves to determine playoff participants, will end the first half of play on July 4th with the second half beginning on July 6th. The Northwoods League All-Star break is July 18-20 and will be hosted by the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters.

Highlights of the 2022 Rockers schedule include:

- A wide assortment of dates to choose from: The Rockers will play six games on Mondays; four games on Tuesdays; four games on Wednesdays; eight games on Thursdays; five games on Fridays; four games on Saturdays; and five games on Sundays.

- The final home game of the regular season will be Friday, August 12th against the Lakeshore Chinooks for the always popular "Fan Appreciation Night". First pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm.

- The Rockers will host the Lakeshore Chinooks on Thursday, June 16th for a day-night doubleheader at Capital Credit Union Park. Game one of the twin-bill will be a 12:05 start and the night game will commence at 6:35. There will be two separate openings for the doubleheader that day.

- The Major League Dreams Showcase event, featuring the top 100 prospects in the Northwoods League as chosen by a panel of major league scouts will be held on August 2nd at Copeland Park in La Crosse. Proceeds from this marquee event support the NWL Foundation.

New Rockers merchandise will be available for the first time in the Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park (2231 Holmgren Way) beginning on Tuesday, December 14th as part of a Cookies with Santa event in partnership with EatStreet. Fans will have a chance to partake in cookie decorating, meet and greet with Santa, purchase or renew ticket packages, and pick up all of your Rockers holiday gear from 4-7pm.

Season ticket packages, group tickets and the ever-popular Fleet Farm Flex Packs are available now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games during the summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

