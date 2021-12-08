Madison Mallards Release 2022 Baseball Schedule

The Madison Mallards have announced the baseball schedule for the 2022 season within the Great Lakes Division of the Northwoods League.

The Mallards will open their season on Monday May 30th at 4:05pm against the Lakeshore Chinooks. The Mallards will play a total of 18 home games in May, 12 home games in July, and 6 home games in August. The 2022 schedule includes 12 home games on Fridays and Saturdays, some starting at 6:08pm to highlight the local Madison area code.

The Mallards will play a scheduled doubleheader game on Thursday May 16th with game one starting at 12:05pm and game two starting at 6:35pm. This doubleheader will be two separate games and will each require a separate ticket.

The Mallards will be celebrating the Fourth of July a day early with a 5:05 pm game time on Sunday July 3rd against the Fond Du Lac Dock Spiders.

Mallards ticket packages and group tickets are available now for the 2022 season. For information on those packages or for any other questions visit our website mallardsbaseball.com or email info@mallardsbaseball.com.

