Eau Claire Express Announce 2022 Schedule

December 8, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Eau Claire Express News Release







EAU CLAIRE, WI - The 2022 schedule is here, and it's time to get your summer calendars ready! The Express is set to take on the La Crosse Loggers on Monday, May 30th at 7:05 P.M. The Express will finish out their last regular-season home game on August 13th when they take on the Rochester Honkers at 6:35 P.M.

This year's Express home schedule consists of eight Thursday nights, six Friday nights, and five Saturday nights. The Express will take on the Duluth Huskies for a doubleheader beginning at 11:35 A.M. and the second game starting at 6:35 P.M. Game times for the Express will be 2:05 P.M. on Sundays and 6:35 P.M. for Monday-Thursday games, 7:05 P.M. on Friday nights and 6:35 P.M. on Saturdays. In addition, the Express will play on the 4th of July against the St. Cloud Rox at 5:05 P.M.

"We are excited to get everyone back to Carson Park for the 2022 season. After being gone for the 2020 season and being at half capacity for 2021, we are hopeful for a full turnout for the 2022 season," said Express Acting General Manager Sammi Costello.

Kwik Trip Memberships are currently available by calling our office at 715-839-7788 or ordering your pack online. For booking your 2022 group outing, give the Express front office a call, and they'll get you on the schedule today!

