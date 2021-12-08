Fond du Lac Dock Spiders Announce 2022 Schedule

December 8, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders News Release







FOND DU LAC, WI - The 2022 schedule is set! The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders will open their season at home on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30 at 1:05pm against the Wisconsin Woodchucks at Marian University's Herr-Baker Field. Fond du Lac will finish the regular season at home on Saturday, August 13 against the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters.

This year's Dock Spiders home slate consists of 15 weekend dates including five Friday nights, six Saturday nights, and four Sunday afternoon games. Game times for the Dock Spiders will be 1:05pm on Sundays and 6:35pm for Monday-Saturday games, except for June 2 (11:35am), July 4 (4:05pm), and a scheduled doubleheader on July 27.

Fond du Lac will host a day-night, split-admission doubleheader against the Madison Mallards on Wednesday, July 27. The first game will start at 11:35am, and the second game will start at 6:35pm. Additionally, the schedule will feature a home game on July 4, beginning at 4:05pm.

Zac Charbonneau, the first manager of the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders, will return as field manager for the club in 2022. Charbonneau served as field manager of the Dock Spiders for four seasons (2017-20) and led the club to their first Northwoods League Championship in 2018. He also guided the team to the Northwoods League Wisconsin-Illinois Pod Championship in 2020. A total of twenty former Dock Spiders players have been drafted by Major League Baseball teams.

"We are looking forward to another exciting summer in 2022," said Dock Spiders General Manager Jim Misudek. "Our players, coaches, and staff can't wait to create life-long memories for the Fond du Lac area as we strive to capture another Northwoods League championship!"

Season tickets and packages are currently available at dockspiders.com or by calling the ticket office at (920) 907-9833. Dates for the popular Souvenir 7 Ticket Package are noted below and in the attached schedule, while promotional giveaway items will be announced in the coming weeks.

Souvenir 7 Ticket Package - Guaranteed Giveaway Items for 7 Dates: Sunday, June 5; Friday, June 17; Sunday, June 26; Saturday, July 9; Sunday, July 24; Saturday, July 30; Friday, August 5.

Team gear and merchandise is available for your holiday shopping needs by visiting the Team Store at the ballpark or online at dockspiders.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from December 8, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.