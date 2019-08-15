Round Rock Express Announce Full 2020 Schedule

ROUND ROCK, Texas - We're seeing 2020! The Round Rock Express announced their full 140-game schedule for the 2020 season on Thursday morning. The 21st season of Express baseball kicks off with Opening Day at Dell Diamond on Thursday, April 9.

Round Rock opens the season with a five-game series against the Pacific Coast League's newest team, the yet-to-be-named Wichita club (Miami Marlins affiliate) from April 9-13. The New Orleans Baby Cakes are set to move to Wichita following the 2019 season.

The first seven-game homestand of the season is set for April 21-27 as the Omaha Storm Chasers (Kansas City Royals affiliate) and Iowa Cubs (Chicago Cubs affiliate) come to Dell Diamond. The next homestand features a quick four-game series against the Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals affiliate) from May 4-7.

The arch-rival San Antonio Missions (Milwaukee Brewers affiliate) make their first trip to Dell Diamond for the next chapter of the I-35 Rivalry Series on May 16 to begin a four-game set. Round Rock's first trip to the Alamo City follows shortly thereafter on May 26. The two foes meet twice more in 2020, July 20-23 in San Antonio and September 4-7 in Round Rock, the final series of the season.

The Texas Rangers' Triple-A affiliate, the Nashville Sounds, visit Dell Diamond twice in 2020, first for a five-game battle from June 3-7 then again for a quick, three-game set from July 24-26.

The new-look Las Vegas Aviators (Oakland Athletics affiliate) make their inaugural trip to Round Rock on June 17, then the E-Train hosts the Salt Lake Bees (Los Angeles Angles affiliate) beginning on June 20. Other Pacific Conference teams to visit Dell Diamond in 2020 include the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres affiliate) from August 5-7 and the Albuquerque Isotopes (Colorado Rockies affiliate) from August 8-11.

For the first time in three seasons, the Express will be home on the Fourth of July as the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) come to town for four-game set beginning on Independence Day.

Following the Triple-A All-Star break from July 13-15, the Express open the second half of the season with a four-game series against the Cubs from July 16-19. Wichita and Oklahoma City later return to the Sports Capital of Texas for a seven-game homestand from August 17-23.

The final homestand of the season features a four-game battle with Memphis from August 31-September 3 prior to the aforementioned final series of the year against San Antonio from September 4-7.

Notable road series include Round Rock's first trips to Wichita from April 29-May 3 and August 25-27 as well as rare visits to the Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks affiliate) from June 9-11, Tacoma Rainiers (Seattle Mariners affiliate) from June 12-15, Fresno Grizzlies (Washington Nationals affiliate) from July 28-30 and Sacramento River Cats (San Francisco Giants affiliate) from July 31-August 3.

Round Rock's full 2020 schedule is below:

Dates

Opponent Major League Affiliate

April 9-13 vs Wichita TBA Miami Marlins

April 14-16 at Omaha Storm Chasers Kansas City Royals

April 17-20 at Iowa Cubs Chicago Cubs

April 21-23 vs Omaha Storm Chasers Kansas City Royals

April 24-27 vs Iowa Cubs Chicago Cubs

April 29-May 3 at Wichita TBA Miami Marlins

May 4-7 vs Memphis Redbirds St. Louis Cardinals

May 8-11 at Nashville Sounds Texas Rangers

May 12-15 at Memphis Redbirds St. Louis Cardinals

May 16-19 vs San Antonio Missions Milwaukee Brewers

May 21-25 vs Omaha Storm Chasers Kansas City Royals

May 26-29 at San Antonio Missions Milwaukee Brewers

May 30-June 2 at Iowa Cubs Chicago Cubs

June 3-7 vs Nashville Sounds Texas Rangers

June 9-11 at Reno Aces Arizona Diamondbacks

June 12-15 at Tacoma Rainiers Seattle Mariners

June 17-19 vs Las Vegas Aviators Oakland Athletics

June 20-23 vs Salt Lake Bees Los Angeles Angels

June 25-29 at Oklahoma City Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers

June 30-July 3 at Nashville Sounds Texas Rangers

July 4-7 vs Oklahoma City Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers

July 8-12 at Omaha Storm Chasers Kansas City Royals

July 13-15 Triple-A All-Star Break

July 16-19 vs Iowa Cubs Chicago Cubs

July 20-23 at San Antonio Missions Milwaukee Brewers

July 24-26 vs Nashville Sounds Texas Rangers

July 28-30 at Fresno Grizzlies Washington Nationals

July 31-August 3 at Sacramento River Cats San Francisco Giants

August 5-7 vs El Paso Chihuahuas San Diego Padres

August 8-11 vs Albuquerque Isotopes Colorado Rockies

August 13-16 at Memphis Redbirds St. Louis Cardinals

August 17-19 vs Wichita TBA Miami Marlins

August 20-23 vs Oklahoma City Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers

August 25-27 at Wichita TBA Miami Marlins

August 28-30 at Oklahoma City Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers

August 31-September 3 vs Memphis Redbirds St. Louis Cardinals

September 4-7 vs San Antonio Missions Milwaukee Brewers

