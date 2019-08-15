Ben Zobrist Suits up for Iowa

MEMPHIS, TN - Utility man Ben Zobrist was added the Iowa Cubs' roster today as part of a Major League Rehab Assignment. He is expected to bat second and play second base as the Iowa Cubs take on the Memphis Redbirds at 7:05 p.m. tonight at AutoZone Park.

The Chicago Cubs placed Zobrist, 38, on the restricted list on May 8. Prior, the utility man hit .241 (20-for-83) in 26 games with Chicago. Zobrist began his rehab assignment on Aug. 2 with Single-A South Bend, playing three games before joining Advanced-A Myrtle Beach for another weekend set. Zobrist is 4-for-19 in six games between the two levels with two home runs, three RBI and three walks.

The three-time All-Star and two-time World Series Champion is in the final year of his four-year deal with Chicago. He is batting .269 (402-for-1,496) with 39 home runs and 194 RBI through four seasons as a Cub.

Iowa kicks off a four-game set tonight in Memphis. The team returns to Principal Park for a seven-game homestand against San Antonio and Nashville beginning Monday, Aug. 19. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

