OKC Dodgers Game Notes - August 15, 2019

Oklahoma City Dodgers (57-63) vs. Round Rock Express (72-48)

Game #121 of 140/Road #64 of 70 (31-32)

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Mitchell White (3-5, 7.35)/LHP Rob Zastryzny (3-4, 6.56) vs. RR-LHP Kent Emanuel (6-1, 4.03)

Thursday, August 15, 2019 | Dell Diamond | Round Rock, Texas | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers open a four-game road series against the American Southern Division-leading Round Rock Express at 7:05 p.m. at Dell Diamond...The Dodgers seek a third straight win and have won five of the last seven games with 20 games remaining on the 2019 schedule.

Last Game: Wednesday was a league-wide off day, but on Tuesday, Connor Joe, DJ Peters and Zach Reks each collected three hits and Joe racked up a career-high five RBI as the Dodgers defeated Reno, 10-6, at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. PCL home run leader Kevin Cron hit a two-run homer in the first inning, but OKC quickly answered and took a 4-2 lead in the bottom of the frame, opening with six straight hits. Gavin Lux hit a ground-rule double and Austin Barnes followed with a single before Jedd Gyorko lined a RBI single into center. Peters followed with a RBI single to tie the game, 2-2. Later with the bases loaded, Joe lined a two-run single into left field. Reno's Ben DeLuzio hit a solo homer in the second inning. In the third, a RBI triple by Zach Reks extended OKC's lead before Joe followed with a RBI single to make it 6-3. Cron homered in the top of the fifth with a two-run shot and then knotted the game, 6-6, when he hit his third home run of the night in the seventh inning. The Dodgers broke the tie with four unanswered runs. Peters' RBI single in the seventh put the Dodgers ahead, 7-6. OKC loaded the bases with one out for Joe, who hit a deep single into left-center field that scored two more runs for a 9-6 lead. Barnes grounded into a fielder's choice in the eighth to score OKC's 10th run. Dodgers pitcher Josh Sborz (4-3) picked up the win, allowing one run and one hit with four strikeouts over 2.0 innings. Reno reliever Marc Rzepczynski (2-3) was charged with the loss.

Today's Probable Pitchers: Mitchell White (3-5) returns from the Injured List to make his 11th start and 13th appearance with OKC...White went to the IL Aug. 1, retroactive to July 30 due to recurring blister issues...He last pitched July 26 against Memphis at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and allowed career highs with 11 runs and 12 hits over 4.0 innings...Prior to joining OKC in mid-May, White made seven starts with Double-A Tulsa and went 1-0 with a 2.10 ERA. He owned a .165 opponent's average and 0.83 WHIP and held opponents scoreless in four of his seven starts while racking up 37 strikeouts over 30.0 IP...White entered the 2019 season rated as the Dodgers' No. 9 prospect by Baseball America...He was selected in the second round (65th overall) of the 2016 MLB Draft out of Santa Clara University...Tonight is his second appearance of the season against the Express. In one of his best outings since joining the team, he pitched 5.1 scoreless frames and held Round Rock to two hits July 5, with two walks and three strikeouts.

Rob Zastryzny (3-4) is expected to piggyback White's start and make his 18th appearance for OKC...He most recently started Aug. 8 against Tacoma in OKC, allowing three runs and nine hits over 5.0 IP. He issued two walks and did not record a strikeout for a second consecutive start. He did not factor into the decision of OKC's eventual 7-3 win...Over four total outings in July between OKC and Double-A Tulsa, Zastryzny allowed just two earned runs (eight total runs) over 24.2 IP while holding opponents to a .187 average with a 1.01 WHIP...Zastryzny spent the first six seasons of his career in the Chicago Cubs organization and was selected by the Cubs in the second round of the 2013 MLB Draft from the University of Missouri. He played the majority of 2018 with Iowa (33 games) and made six appearances with Chicago...Over two starts against the Express this season he is 1-0 with a 4.91 ERA in 11.0 IP, allowing seven runs, 14 hits, no walks and 10 K's. In his last meeting July 6 in OKC, he allowed one unearned run over 6.0 strong innings.

Against the Express: 2019: 5-7 2018: 10-6 All-time: 129-105 At RR: 66-49 The Dodgers and Express are meeting for their fourth and final series of 2019. The Express have gone 21-10 since July 7 and currently own a half-game lead over San Antonio for first place in the American Southern Division...It's been a streaky season series, with Round Rock winning the first six meetings before the Dodgers won the next five straight prior to the teams' last meeting July 7. Round Rock's six-game win streak against OKC earlier this season marked the first time they had won six straight over OKC since 2006...Entering the current series, the Express have outscored OKC, 73-60, and outhit OKC, 114-88...Will Smith, currently with the Los Angeles Dodgers, has paced OKC against the Express this season with nine hits and eight RBI. Current Houston Astros masher Yordan Alvarez batted .609 (14-for-23) with eight runs and 10 RBI in six games for Round Rock against OKC...Entering this season, OKC had won four straight season series against Round Rock.

Hit Men: After being held to three runs and four hits over the first 22 innings of their previous series against Reno, the Dodgers offense erupted for 22 runs and 27 hits over the final 12 innings between the teams. The team went 4-for-65 (.062) before completely turning around and finishing the series 27-for-57 (.474). On Tuesday, OKC scored 10 runs on 16 hits, one night after scoring 12 runs on 11 hits, as the Dodgers have scored in double digits 23 times this season...The Dodgers have been one of the PCL's best offensive teams over the last month. Since the All-Star Break, the Dodgers lead the PCL in OPS (.965) and are tied for the league lead with 149 walks. They rank second in the league in runs scored (242), home runs (71), RBI (231) and SLG (.571) since the break. Additionally, they also rank second in the American Conference in hits (328). Over the 31 games following the break, OKC has scored nine or more runs in 14 games and tallied double-digit hits in 21 games.

Luxury Tax: Gavin Lux picked up two more hits Tuesday, walked and scored a run. He has now reached base safely in each of his first 36 Triple-A games, and including his time with Double-A Tulsa, Lux has reached base safely in 49 consecutive games. He owns the longest current on-base streak in professional baseball, and his streak is the third-longest in the PCL overall this season...Since joining OKC June 27, Lux is slashing .434/.517/.809/1.326. He has 66 hits, 20 multi-hit games, 31 XBH, 32 RBI and 48 runs scored. During that time, Lux's AVG, OBP, OPS, hits, runs scored and 123 total bases are the best, or tied for first, among all players in the domestic Minors or Majors, while his extra-base hits are second and his SLG is fourth...He was named PCL Player of the Month for July, becoming the first OKC player to receive a PCL monthly honor since MLBAM began officially keeping track of the awards in 2010...Between OKC and Tulsa, Lux is batting .358 and his 147 total tied for second in the domestic Minors.

Cup O' Joe: Connor Joe went 3-for-4 to tie his season-high mark for hits and tallied a career-high five RBI Tuesday night...Joe ranks fourth among PCL leaders with both 64 walks and a .428 OBP this season...Since June 27, he ranks tied for first in the league with 31 walks, second with 42 RBI, third with 40 runs and sixth with a .457 OBP...He paces the Dodgers with 94 hits, 76 runs scored and 64 walks this season and ranks second with 65 RBI.

Zach Attack: Zach McKinstry recorded a pinch-hit single and scored a run Tuesday. He's hit safely in eight of his first nine games with OKC, going 16-for-32 (.500) with four doubles, four homers, 13 RBI and nine runs scored...Going back to July 25 with Double-A Tulsa, McKinstry has hit safely in 15 of his last 17 games, batting .500 (29x58) with a .567 OBP, .793 SLG and 17 RBI.

Around the Horn: Jedd Gyorko went 2-for-4 with two runs and a RBI Tuesday night. He is 5-for-14 with a double, homer, five RBI and three walks over five games of his ML rehab assignment with OKC...OKC's pitching staff paces the PCL with 1,124 strikeouts this season after adding 12 more to their season total Tuesday for the team's 56th double-digit strikeout game of the season. The Dodgers are on pace for 1,311 K's this season, which would surpass the team record of 1,277 set in 2017...The Dodgers were held without a home run Tuesday night for the second time in four games, but just the fourth time in the last 34 games. Since July 1, the Dodgers have hit the second-most homers in all of professional baseball (82 HR), trailing only Las Vegas (92 HR). On the other hand, Tuesday marked the fifth time in the last 16 games the Dodgers allowed four or more homers, and the 37 homers allowed since July 27 are most in the Minors...Since falling to 17-34 on May 28, this is the fourth time OKC has pulled within six games of .500. The team has not been able to get within five games of .500 in the previous three attempts and have not reached that mark since they were 7-12.

