Game Notes vs. Sacramento

Tonight's Game:

The Aces welcome the River Cats to Greater Nevada Field for the biggest series of the season. Coming into tonight's contest, Reno (57-64) sits seven games behind Sacramento (64-57) in the Pacific Northern division with 19 remaining games in the season. However, with eight head-to-head matchups still scheduled in 2019, the Biggest Little City still has a chance to take the division. Connor Grey will start in game one of the series. He enters with an 0-0 record and 7.04 ERA over 7.2 innings out of the bullpen this season for Reno. He will be opposed by Sacramento's Burch Smith who will make his first start for the River Cats after being claimed off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers on August 12.

Notes:

HI35ORY: Kevin Cron became the Aces all-time home run king with his 56th career homer in the top of the first inning of Tuesday night's ballgame. He passed Mike Jacobs and Brandon Allen for the for the franchise record. It took Cron 172 career Triple-A games to break the record. Mike Jacobs played in 318 games for the Aces, Brandon Allen played in 228. Cron added his second big fly of the night in the fifth inning, and third dinger of the night in the seventh. He passed Las Vegas' Seth Brown for the 2019 Pacific Coast League lead.

It marked Cron's sixth multi-home run game of the season, and second three-homer game. Cron now has four three-homer games in his MiLB career. His five home runs against Oklahoma City were the most in a four-game series in his career. He hit six against the Tacoma Rainiers over a five-game series earlier this season. On the year, Cron is hitting .325 with 36 home runs, 95 RBIs, 73 runs scored with a .829 slugging percentage over 68 games played.

Hot DeLuzio: Reno is winners of 15 of their last 20 games. The only Ace to appear in all 20 games is Ben DeLuzio and he's been on fire. The Florida State alum is hitting .435 (3--for-69) over the span with two home runs, 15 RBIs, 26 runs scored, four triples, seven walks, and a .494 on-base percentage. His 26 runs scored and four triples lead the Pacific Coast League since July 23.

Ouch: Andy Young was plunked twice Tuesday against Oklahoma City bringing his season hit-by-pitch total to 27. Young in tied for second in all Minor League Baseball in the category. Seth Beer, who the Arizona Diamondbacks acquired for Zack Greinke at the trade deadline, leads MiLB with 30 HBP. Aces infielder, Wyatt Mathisen, is tied for seventh in the category with 19 HBP.

