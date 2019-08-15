Ponce de Leon Charts Course with Series-Opening Shutout

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - Daniel Ponce de Leon allowed just two singles in 7.0 shutout innings of work, and Rangel Ravelo and Harrison Bader each had two-run home runs as the Memphis Redbirds blanked the first-place Iowa Cubs (Cubs) in the series opener Thursday night at AutoZone Park, 5-0.

Ponce de Leon allowed a single to lead off the game and one leading off the third, but that was all Iowa (66-56) could muster against the right-hander. He retired nine of the last 10 hitters he faced and 13-of-15 overall, and he struck out nine and walked just two. He fired 68 of his 108 pitches for strikes.

The reigning Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week has worked 18.0 shutout innings in his last three starts for Memphis (56-66), and he has given up just four hits and struck out 28 while walking only five.

Ravelo and Bader went deep with two-run shots in the first and third innings, respectively, and the Redbirds' other run in the game came in the sixth inning when Dylan Carlson doubled, went to third on a fielder's choice, and scored on a sacrifice fly.

Carlson, the St. Louis Cardinals' second-ranked prospect and No. 51 in all of Major League Baseball, made his Triple-A debut after arriving from Double-A Springfield earlier in the day.

Bader also drew two walks in the game, and Ravelo had a single to go along with his home run. Justin Williams also had a two-hit game for the Redbirds. Edmundo Sosa was 1-for-3, and he now has a hit in 18 of his last 19 games.

After Ponce de Leon finished his outing, Kodi Whitley worked a scoreless eighth inning and Mike Mayers fired a perfect ninth to seal the win.

The Redbirds have won five of their last six games.

Memphis and Iowa continue their series tomorrow night at 7:05. The Redbirds remain home through Sunday, Aug. 25, which concludes their regular-season home schedule.

