Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (53-66) vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (52-69)

Game #120: Nashville Sounds (53-66) vs. Omaha Storm Chasers (52-69)

Pitching Matchup: LHP Joe Palumbo (2-0, 3.43) vs. LHP Jake Kalish (7-6, 5.23)

First Pitch: 7:05 CST

Radio: 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

At the Park

Gates open at 6:00 p.m.

Throwback Thursday presented by Budweiser - the Sounds will wear throwback uniforms to commemorate the team's original uniform style from 1978. Fans can purchase Pepsi fountain soda and Budweiser products at a discounted rate.

From the Notes

Joe Palumbo: 24-year-old Joe Palumbo starts for the Sounds tonight. The left-hander is 2-0 with a 3.43 ERA in 5 starts with Nashville. Palumbo last pitched on August 9 in a start against Fresno. He picked up the win after limiting the Grizzlies to 1 run on 3 hits in 5.0 winnings. The southpaw walked 1 and struck out 7 in Nashville's 5-1 win. The New York has split his 2019 season between three levels. At Double-A Frisco, he went 0-0 with a 3.19 ERA in 11 games (10 starts). He covered 53.2 innings and has allowed 43 hits and 25 walks to go along with 69 strikeouts. Palumbo has made three appearances (two starts) for Texas and is 0-1 with a 11.00 ERA with the Rangers. He's currently listed as the #6 Rangers prospect by MLB Pipeline. The Rangers drafted him in the 30th round of the 2013 MLB Draft out of St. John the Baptist (NY) High School.

Weather the Storm: Nashville has had a tough time against Omaha in 2019, winning only one of the eight games they have played. The Storm Chasers took three of four games in Nashville from April 29-May 2 and then swept the Sounds in Omaha from July 4-7. Nashville is hitting .221 against Omaha while the Storm Chasers are hitting .286 against Nashville. Two bright spots have been Scott Heineman and Christian Lopes. Heineman is hitting .643 (9-for-14) in 4 games and Lopes is hitting .417 (5-for-12) in 4 games.

Kalish vs. Nashville: Omaha's starter Jake Kalish has faced the Sounds twice this year. He is 2-0 with his wins coming in Nashville on May 1 and in Omaha on July 4. The following active Sounds have faced Kalish: Jett Bandy: 0-4, K; Matt Davidson: 1-5; Zack Granite: 0-2, K; Scott Heineman: 1-3, 2B; Andy Ibáñez: 1-5, R, HR, RBI, K; Christian Lopes: 2-2, 2B, BB; Eli White: 0-2, K; Patrick Wisdom: 1-4, BB.

That's Grand: Andy Ibáñez hit Nashville's third grand slam of the season in the 13-10 win at Sacramento Tuesday night. The slam was part of the Sounds' 7-run seventh inning. Ibáñez joins Ronald Guzmán (7/31 vs. El Paso) and Zack Granite (5/23 vs. Memphis) as Nashville hitters with a grand slam in 2019.

4x4 Hits: Andy Ibáñez and Patrick Wisdom both had 4-hit games Tuesday night in Sacramento. It was the 8th and 9th time a Sounds hitter has had four hits in a single game this year, and the first each for Ibáñez and Wisdom. The four hits for Wisdom is a career-high, surpassing his previous best of 3 hits done 31 different times.

So Good Solak: Since being acquired by Texas in a trade on July 13, Nick Solak has been red hot at the plate. In 25 games with Nashville, Solak is hitting .340 (33-for-97) with 17 runs scored, 6 doubles, 9 home runs, 25 RBI and 5 walks. Solak has 66 total bases - the 6th-most in the Pacific Coast League since his first game on July 15. He has hit safely in 21 of 25 games.

What's the word around Nashville?

Vanderbilt Baseball (@VandyBoys)

Your Saturday night plans have been made. Coach Corbin will be throwing out the first pitch for your @nashvillesounds, and he's bringing a #CWS souvenir. #VandyBoys | #AnchorDown

Booster (@SoundsBooster)

Seems like forever since the boys where back in town! Hope to see all of my favorite friends tonight @nashvillesounds

Justin Chambers (jctvweather)

Welcome back boys! Second to last home stand of the year starts tonight! @FirstTNPark @nashvillesounds @FOXNashville

