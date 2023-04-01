Round Rock Bounces Back for 6-1 Win Over Albuquerque

April 1, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release







ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (1-1) bounced back following their Opening Night loss to the Albuquerque Isotopes (1-1) and took home a 6-1 victory on Saturday night in front of 10,047 fans at Dell Diamond.

Round Rock starter LHP Cody Bradford (0-0, 0.00) didn't allow a run in his 5.2-inning performance, and he surrendered only two hits while walking two and striking out six. Albuquerque starter RHP Karl Kauffmann (0-1, 9.00) collected the loss as he tossed 4.0 innings and allowed four earned runs on six hits with three walks and one strikeout.

Along the Train Tracks:

The Express got on the board in the first inning. With the bases loaded, C Sandy León grounded into a double play, but he scored SS Jonathan Ornelas from third base in the process and Round Rock led 1-0.

The E-Train hung three runs on the Isotopes in the fourth inning. Singles for LF Clint Frazier and RF Sandro Fabian, with a Yoshi Tsutsugo walk sandwiched between the two hits, loaded the bases. 3B Dio Arias delivered with a single to left that scored one run. CF J.P Martinez was hit by a pitch to score another run and a fielder's choice for Ornelas brought the lead to 4-0.

Albuquerque's lone run came in the seventh inning when a soft single into center field from SS Connor Kaiser scored DH Jimmy Herron from second base and the Isotopes trailed 4-1.

The Express tacked on some insurance runs in the eighth inning. With LF Clint Frazier and 1B Yoshi Tsutsugo aboard, Martinez singled to add two more RBI and push the Express advantage to 6-1. RHP Yerry Rodriguez slammed the door with a scoreless ninth inning.

E-Train Excerpts:

Express LHP Cody Bradford put together a 5.2-inning performance and allowed only two hits on his way to a win in his first Triple-A start. The last time the lefty issued more than two walks came in a start on July 26, 2022 for Double-A Frisco.

Reliever LHP Jake Latz threw a scoreless eighth inning as he struck out the side. RHP Yerry Rodriguez allowed a hit in the ninth inning and struck out two to help the Express to their first win of the season.

CF J.P. Martinez drove home three runs in a 1-for-3 night while 3B Dio Arias, LF Clint Frazier and DH Elier Hernandez each snagged two hits.

Next up: Round Rock and Albuquerque will square off in game three of the series on Sunday, April 2 at Dell Diamond, with RHP Robert Dugger (--) scheduled to make his E-Train debut against Isotopes RHP Peter Lambert (--).

Single game tickets as well as full season and mini seasonmembership plans are on sale now. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.