Bees Earn Franchise First Opening Day Shutout

April 1, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Salt Lake Bees began the year victorious with a 2-0 win at home against Sacramento on Friday afternoon. 22-year-old right-handed pitching prospect, Chase Silseth, dominated in his Triple-A debut with the Salt Lake Bees. Allowing two hits in the first two innings, Silseth would go on to retire the next nine batters consecutively, all on splitters, before manager Keith Johnson put an end to his outing by activating the bullpen in the sixth. Jacob Webb would allow two hits in the sixth, earning himself the hold, before righty Justin Garza shut the door with a 1-2-3 inning, earning the save and the W for Silseth. As a staff, the Bees allowed four hits while striking out seven.

While quiet for most of the game, the Bees offense woke up in the third and fourth innings, generating two runs on just three hits, punctuated by a third inning home run to left field by C Chad Wallach, the 18th of his Bees career. Wallach was also responsible for the Bees' second run when he worked a walk off of Sacramento starting pitcher Tristan Beck with the bases loaded in the fourth inning, scoring 3B Kevin Padlo. All three of the Salt Lake hits were for extra bases as Livan Soto doubled in the third inning and Kevin Padlo added a double in the fourth.

