River cats drop opener of doubleheader 2-0 in seven innings

April 1, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release







West Sacramento, Calif. - The River Cats opened the 2023 season with a strong pitching performance from RHP Tristan Beck and the River Cats bullpen despite the 2-0 defeat.

Beck worked out a jam in the second inning after retiring the side in order in the first. However, in the third the Bees were finally able to break the scoreless tie with a leadoff home run from Chad Wallach.

Beck was relieved by RHP Ryan Walker after loading the bases in the fourth inning. Walker walked in a run but was able to get out of the jam by forcing Bees second baseman, Andrew Velazquez into flying out to River Cats center fielder Shane Matheny.

Walker retired the side in order in the fifth inning before being relieved by RHP Jorge Guzman in the sixth who was also able to retire the side in order.

Offensively, the River Cats were led by right fielder, Heliot Ramos, who accounted for two of the four River Cats hits in the contest while also stealing his first base of the season. Ramos also recorded an outfield assist throwing out Livan Soto trying to stretch a double into a triple in the third inning.

This River Cats will look to bounce back this afternoon in the second game of the doubleheader in Salt Lake City at 1:20 (PST).

