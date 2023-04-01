Isotopes Fall to Express, 6-1

Round Rock, TX - The Albuquerque Isotopes (1-1) were held to five hits Saturday night, dropping their first game of the young season in a 6-1 defeat at the hands of the Round Rock Express (1-1) in Central Texas. Each team has a victory in this abbreviated three-game set, setting up a rubber match on Sunday.

Topes Scope: - Karl Kauffmann made the start for Albuquerque and allowed four runs on six hits in four frames while walking three and striking out one. He has now issued three or more free passes in 11 of his 14 outings at Triple-A.

- Kauffmann induced two double play grounders in his time on the mound. Albuquerque has turned three double plays in the young season, tied for the PCL lead with Oklahoma City.

- Logan Allen worked two scoreless innings of relief with four strikeouts in his first appearance of the season. He has struck out 12 batters in his last two outings for Albuquerque, dating back to his six-inning start in the final game of 2022.

- Riley Pint made his season debut, allowing two hits and two runs in the eighth inning.

- Round Rock left-handed starter Cody Bradford had an impressive Triple-A debut with 5.1 inning of two-hit scoreless baseball, including six strikeouts.

- Connor Kaiser put Albuquerque on the board with an RBI single in the seventh, his first hit as an Isotope.

- Nolan Jones and Aaron Schunk each recorded a hit for the second straight ballgame.

- Coco Montes has struck out three times in back-to-back games for the first time since May 19-20, 2021, with Double-A Hartford vs. Somerset.

- Albuquerque is 1-1 after two games for the 12th time in club history, including six times in eight years as a Rockies affiliate.

- Tonight was the sixth time the Isotopes have played a game on the same day the men's Final Four has taken place. In the contests, they are 3-3, including a doubleheader split at Omaha on April 5, 2008.

On Deck: Albuquerque and Round Rock will wrap up their quick season-opening series tomorrow at 1:05 pm MST. Right-handers Peter Lambert and Robert Dugger are scheduled to make their first starts of the season for the Isotopes and Express, respectively.

