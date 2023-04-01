Chihuahuas and Whataburger to Host Virtual Food Drive Benefiting El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank

EL PASO, TEXAS - The El Paso Chihuahuas are teaming up with Whataburger to host a virtual food drive benefiting the El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank (EPFHFB). The drive begins Saturday, April 1 and runs through Thursday, August 31.

Fans are encouraged to donate a minimum of $5. Each donation offers patrons an opportunity to win Whataburger prizes including Whataburger for a Year. A winner will be chosen each month during the drive and entries roll over month-to-month. Three winners of Whataburger for a Year will be chosen at the conclusion of the donation drive. See below for prize and entry breakdown.

Prizes:

Five (5) $50 Whataburger Gift Cards

Three (3) grand prize winners will receive a Whataburger for a Year basket; two tickets to a Chihuahuas Home Game; a chance to throw out the first pitch.

Entry Options:

30 entries - $5

100 entries -$10

600 entries - $20

1,000 entries - $50

2,500 entries - $100

To make a donation and enter to win Whataburger prizes, fans can visit www.elpasochihuahuas.regfox.com/whataburger-donation-drive or click here.

"It's a privilege for us to assist the tremendous efforts of Whataburger in this impactful community program," said MountainStar Sports Group Senior Vice President and Chihuahuas General Manager Brad Taylor. "They continue to lead the way in helping El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank."

"We're proud to partner once again with the Chihuahuas on supporting those in need in the El Paso community," said Whataburger Brand Leader Robert Rubal. "This fundraiser aligns with our signature program, Whataburger Feeding Student Success, ensuring students can reach their full potential. With the help of fans, these donations will directly support local youth and really make a difference."

El Pasoans Fighting Hunger's mission is to combat the hunger crisis in our region by strategically procuring and distributing nutritious food through community partners. For every $1 donated, EPFHFB can provide seven meals for children, elderly, and others who are hungry.

"We are so grateful to be a part of the 2023 Whataburger Donation Drive," said Susan Goodell, CEO of El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank. "It is shocking how many of our borderland students are food insecure. Through this drive, El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank will be able to feed more food-insecure students and set them on a path to success."

The 10th Season Celebration, presented by GECU, is underway, with two games left in the season-opening series against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros. Individual game tickets are on sale now! Tickets can be purchased at epchihuahuas.com, at the Southwest University Park Box Office, or by calling 915-533-BASE (2273).

