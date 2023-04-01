River Cats Earn Doubleheader Split With 7-4 Win

April 1, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release







SALT LAKE CITY, Utah - After being stymied offensively in a 2-0 loss in the opener of their doubleheader with the Salt Lake Bees, the Sacramento River Cats hit their stride in Game 2. The River Cats pounded out 11 hits in seven innings in a 7-4 win over the Bees to earn a split of the season-opening twin bill.

The River Cats got the scoring started in the second inning on a two-run single with one out off the bat of Ricardo Genoves to take a 2-0 lead. Sacramento doubled its lead in the fourth when Michael Gigliotti hit a sac fly to left to score Shane Matheney and Casey Schmitt followed with an RBI single to right to extend the lead to 4-0.

Sacramento's first four runs were allowed by Bees starter Jake Kalish (0-1), who suffered the loss after allowing four runs on four hits while walking four in three-plus innings.

River Cats opener Mauricio Llovera worked a perfect first inning and Sam Long (1-0) took over in the second and did not allow a run over his first two frames. In the fourth, however, Long gave up an RBI triple to Mickey Moniak after surrendering a leadoff walk. Moniak scored on an ensuing groundout by Trey Cabbage to cut the River Cats lead to 4-2.

Long would pick up the win, allowing two runs on two hits while striking out two. Kade McClure took over for Long and finished the fourth inning. In the bottom of the fifth, McClure issued a leadoff walk to Anthony Mulrine, who scored later in the inning on a double by Jo Adell that drew the Bees to within a run at 4-3.

The River Cats pushed back with a pair of runs in the top of the sixth facing right-hander Cesar Valdez. Gigliotti delivered a two-run double to extend the Sacramento lead to 6-3.

McClure came back for the bottom of the sixth and gave up a leadoff single to Kevin Padlo, who scored later in the inning on an RBI single by Michael Stefanic that cut the River Cats lead to 6-4. McClure allowed two runs on four hits over 2 1/3 innings of work.

The River Cats plated a final insurance run in the seventh. Armando Alvarez drew a leadoff walk and scored three batters later on an RBI single by Genoves that pushed the lead to 7-4. It was the final run allowed by Valdez who yielded three runs in two innings of work.

Cole Waites (SV, 1) worked a scoreless seventh inning to pick up his first save of the season.

The River Cats and Bees close out their three-game series with a Sunday matinee at Smith's Ballpark. Trevor Hildenberger makes the start for the River Cats, opposed by left-hander Kenny Rosenberg for Salt Lake. First pitch is set for 12:05 p.m. PT.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.