El Paso Spanks Sugar Land, 14-3

The El Paso Chihuahuas trailed 3-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning Friday against Sugar Land and scored 13 unanswered runs to come back and beat the Space Cowboys 14-3. The Chihuahuas scored nine runs in a 12-batter bottom of the eighth inning, which was one run shy of the team record for runs in an inning.

Chihuahuas leadoff hitter Matthew Batten reached base four times in the win, going 1-for-2 with three walks. El Paso first baseman Alfonso Rivas went 3-for-5 with two RBIs. Rivas hit a solo home run inside the right field pole in the fourth inning, which was the Chihuahuas' first homer of the season. The final four Chihuahuas relievers (Drew Carlton, Ray Kerr, Moises Lugo, Angel Felipe) didn't allow any runs.

The Chihuahuas are now 7-2 all-time in season-opening games. The 2022 season opener was also a lopsided victory, when the Chihuahuas won 13-1 at Round Rock.

Box Score: Space Cowboys 3, Chihuahuas 14 Final Score (03/31/2023) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: Sugar Land (0-1), El Paso (1-0)

Next Game: Saturday at 6:35 pm Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Sugar Land RHP Brandon Bielak (0-0, -.--) vs. El Paso RHP Anderson Espinoza (0-0, -.--). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

