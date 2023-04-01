Sacramento Takes Game 2 of DH

The Salt Lake Bees fell to the Sacramento River Cats 7-4 in Friday's second seven-inning contest. Left-handed Bees pitcher Jake Kalish was credited with the loss as Salt Lake's pitching staff relinquished 11 hits, overcoming three River Cats defensive errors. After Kalish, the Bees featured righties Hernandez, Devenski and Valdez on the mound, allowing a total of seven runs on 11 hits with five strikeouts and five walks as a staff.

Offensively, Salt Lake only produced six hits but showed signs of life late, teasing a comeback by scoring in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. Michael Stefafanic impressed in his season debut, collecting two hits including a two-out RBI in the sixth. RF Mickey Moniak showed his speed and strength hitting a triple to the center field wall measured at a game-high 107.8 MPH. Moniak's corner outfield counterpart, Jo Adell, also got involved with an RBI double, run scored and a walk.

