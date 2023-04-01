Aviators 2023 Home Opener on Tuesday, April 4 vs. OKC Dodgers

(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, will host the Oklahoma City Dodgers, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2023 home opener on Tuesday, April 4 at 7:05 p.m. at Las Vegas Ballpark®. The first homestand of the 2023 campaign, the 40th Anniversary season, will consist of 12 games. The Aviators will host the Dodgers in a six-game series through Sunday, April 9. Las Vegas will then host the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of Los Angeles Angels, in a six-game series from Tuesday-Sunday, April 11-16. All games will begin at 7:05 p.m. except for the two Sunday matinee contests at 12:05 p.m. on April 9 and 16.

The home opener on Tuesday, April 4 will feature the first of 10 games broadcast live on YurView Cox Channel 14.

The series opener against the Salt Lake Bees on Tuesday, April 11 will also be televised by Yurview.

The Aviators, under manager Fran Riordan, are concluding a season-opening, three-game road trip against intrastate rival, the Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, on Sunday, April 2.

The 2023 season will feature six-game series against opponents from Tuesday-Sunday and off days on Monday (with one exception, July 3 vs. Round Rock) for a total of 150 games (75-home; 75-away).

The Aviators are in their 40th Anniversary season in the Silver State and have the proud distinction of being Nevada's longest enduring professional sports franchise.

PACIFIC COAST LEAGUE: The Pacific Coast League (119 years, 1903-2020, 2022 - ) will consist of two divisions for a total of 10 teams. Western Division: Las Vegas Aviators, Reno Aces, Sacramento River Cats, Salt Lake Bees, Tacoma Rainiers; Eastern Division: Albuquerque Isotopes, El Paso Chihuahuas, Oklahoma City Dodgers, Round Rock Express, Sugar Land Space Cowboys.

FIRST HOMESTAND PROMOTIONS:

Tuesday, April 4: Home Opener/40th Anniversary T-Shirts

Wednesday, April 5: Bark in the Park, presented by Subaru of Las Vegas

Thursday, April 6: $2.00 Beer Night

Friday, April 7: Firework Friday, presented by Las Vegas Area Hyundai Dealers

Saturday, April 8: Puffy Vest Night, first 2,000 fans through the gates

Sunday, April 9: Las Vegas Stars Throwback Game

Tuesday, April 11: Copa de la Diversión® (Fun Cup™), Las Vegas Reyes de Plata

Wednesday, April 12: Bark in the Park, presented by Subaru of Las Vegas

Thursday, April 13: $2.00 Beer Night

Friday, April 14: Beanie Night, first 2,000 fans through the gates

Saturday, April 15: Jersey Night, first 2,000 fans through the gates

RUSS LANGER 3,000TH BROADCAST IN THE SILVER STATE ON APRIL 6: The sixth game of the 2023 Aviators campaign on Thursday, April 6 against the Oklahoma City Dodgers, will mark Russ Langer's 3,000th broadcast for the Triple-A Las Vegas Stars/51s/Aviators franchise. Langer enters his 23rd season broadcasting baseball to the Las Vegas Valley and 36th year overall in the business. Langer's inaugural season for Triple-A Las Vegas was in 2000, the final year the franchise was known as the Stars, Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres.

2022 LAS VEGAS BALLPARK ATTENDANCE: In 75 dates, Las Vegas total was 518,221 (three-time PCL leader) for an average of 6,910 with 11 sellouts. The season-high crowd was 11,368 (sellout) vs. Round Rock on July 3 and all-time attendance total now stands at 13,598,535. The Las Vegas franchise has reached the 300,000 mark in "home" attendance in all 39 seasons (1983-2019, 2021-22).

The Las Vegas Ballpark regular season attendance total over three seasons (2019, 2021 -) is 1,597,524, which includes 64 sellouts.

2023 AVIATORS TICKET INFORMATION: Individual game tickets are on sale now through aviatorslv.com and the Las Vegas Ballpark Box Office.

BOX OFFICE HOURS:

Game Days:

Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Saturday from noon - 9:30 p.m.

Sunday 12:05 p.m. games (April 9, 16, 30; May 14; June 4, 18; September 24) from 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Sunday 6:05 p.m. games (July 2, 16, 30; August 13; September 3, 10) from 3 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Non-Game Days:

Monday - Friday: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Saturday/Sunday - Closed

Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and ADA accessible seats will also be available to purchase at the box office and through ticketmaster.com.

The Aviators will also be offering a military discount (active duty and retired) of $5.00 off each ticket purchased and is available through GovX.com or at the box office.

The individual game tickets for the 75-game home season are subject to availability and dynamic pricing.

Tickets starting at:

Home Plate Diamond: $50.00 + Fees

Home Plate Prime: $45.00 + Fees

Home Plate Box: $37.00 + Fees

Dugout Prime: $29.00 + Fees

Dugout Box: $25.00 + Fees

Outfield Box: $18.00 + Fees

Corners: $25.00 + Fees

Home Run Porch: $25.00 + Fees

Berm/Standing Room Only: $13.00 + Fees

Club Prime: $55.00 + Fees

Club Box: $50.00 + Fees

Pricing is subject to change

Oklahoma City's Opening Day roster features two of the Top 10 prospects in the Dodgers organization, according to Baseball America: Infielder Michael Busch (No. 4) and right-handed pitcher Gavin Stone (No. 6). Outfielder Michael Reed (formerly first name: Buddy) was a member of the Las Vegas Aviators from 2021-22.

NOTE: Las Vegas 51s were the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers for eight seasons (2001-08)

Las Vegas Reyes de Plata ("Silver Kings''): Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) unveiled, on March 21, the schedule of games and the 95-on field Hispanic identities for this season's Copa de la Diversión® (Fun Cup™) event series. Continuing its annual expansion into more communities, eight new teams joined Copa de la Diversión ("Copa") this season, with four teams with rebranded personas that includes more than 400 games in 95 communities, covering 36 U.S. states.

The Aviators have transformed to the Las Vegas Reyes de Plata ("Silver Kings") for five seasons (2017-19, 2021-22). The Reyes de Plata will take the field celebrating the city and state's pioneering history at the forefront of the precious metal mining business that continues to define the Silver State today. The 2023 Reyes de Plata Tuesday home schedule includes: April 11, April 25, May 9, May 30, June 13, June 25, August 8, August 29, September 5, September 19.

Following the 12-game homestand, the Aviators will have a league-wide off day on Monday, April 17. Las Vegas will then embark on road trip to Houston, Texas to face the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros. The six-game series will run from Tuesday-Sunday, April 18-23.

Aviators on Radio in 2023: Russ Langer will broadcast the 150 games on Raider Nation Radio 920 AM (selected games on Fox Sports 1340 AM and 98.9 FM) on www.aviatorslv.com. Langer is in his 23rd season broadcasting baseball to the Las Vegas Valley and 36th year overall in the business. Over his career, Langer has received numerous awards, including being named 1993 Minor League Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues. In 1995 and 2016, he broadcast the Triple-A All-Star game; in 1999, he was named the New Mexico Sportscaster of the Year; and in 2002, he was named Minor League Broadcaster of the Year by Minor League News.com. Langer also is a 11-time recipient (seven consecutive years from 2007-13) of the Nevada Sportscaster of the Year award (2003, 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2021), which is presented by the National Sports Media Association (NSMA). In 2022, Langer also completed his 11th season as the radio play-by-play voice for the UNLV football team on the UNLV Sports Properties/ Learfield Network.

Matt Neverett will also serve as the play-by-play voice for home games and selected road games. Matt is in his fourth season with the Aviators, and his third in the broadcast booth.

All Aviators games (home & away) will also be broadcast on MiLB.TV & MLB.TV via aviatorslv.com.

2023 Las Vegas Aviators season and group tickets, including suites, party decks and the pool are available by calling the Aviators administrative offices at (702) 943-7200.

