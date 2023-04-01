Reno's Offense Continues to Pack a Punch in 15-10 Win Over Las Vegas
April 1, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release
Reno, Nev. - Ali Sanchez's four hits and Buddy Kennedy's three base knocks led the Reno Aces (2-0) red-hot offense to a 15-10 win over the Las Vegas Aviators (0-2), Saturday afternoon at Greater Nevada Field.
After tallying 13 runs on Opening Day, the Aces topped it Saturday with another scoring barrage. Sánchez went 4-for-5 in his Aces debut, while Kennedy notched a 3-for-4 day that included an opposite-field, two-run homer in the fourth, part of a six-run inning for the Aces.
Reno's offense tallied 16 hits, including six extra-base knocks, while the bottom third of the lineup went 7-for-14 with one double, two RBI, and four runs scored.
In his Triple-A debut and first career start for Reno, Blake Walston fired 3 2/3 scoreless innings with two strikeouts. Walston allowed only one hit and walked two.
The Aces clinched an Opening Series win and will go for the sweep Sunday with the Diamondbacks' top pitching prospect Brandon Pfaadt (0-0, N/A), slated to make his season debut.
Aces Notables:
* Phillip Evans: 3-for-4, 2B, 2 RBI, BB * Pavin Smith: 2-for-3, 3 RBI, BB * Buddy Kennedy: 3-for-4, HR, 2B, 2 RBI, BB * Ali Sanchez: 4-for-5, 2 R.
The Reno Aces complete their 2023 Opening Weekend at Greater Nevada Field on Sunday, April 2nd, against the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics.
