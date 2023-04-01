Dodgers Fall to Rainiers, 14-8

The Oklahoma City Dodgers hit two three-run home runs and scored eight runs, but were unable to overtake the high-scoring Tacoma Rainiers in a 14-8 loss Friday night in the 2023 season opener between the teams at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Rainiers (1-0) scored three runs in both the second and third innings to take a 6-0 lead on a three-run double by Jose Caballero and three-run homer by Colin Moran. The Dodgers (0-1) responded with three runs in the fourth inning via a three-run homer by Hunter Feduccia for OKC's first homer of the season. Michael Busch connected on a RBI single in the fifth inning as OKC scored four straight runs to trim Tacoma's lead to 6-4. The Rainiers scored eight runs in the seventh inning to build a 14-4 advantage, including a solo homer by Jake Scheiner, two-run single by Mason McCoy and two-run double by Mike Ford. The Dodgers tallied four runs in the eighth inning, fueled by a three-run homer by Luke Williams.

Of Note:

-The 14 runs allowed by the Dodgers Friday were the most runs allowed by an Oklahoma City team in a season opener during the team's Bricktown era (since 1998). The previous high was nine runs allowed by OKC in season-opening games in 2001, 2003 and 2013...The 14 runs were also the most runs allowed by the Dodgers in OKC overall since a 14-7 loss against Memphis June 21, 2019...The eight runs scored by the Dodgers Friday tied for the most runs scored by an OKC team in a season opener during the Bricktown era.

-With Friday's defeat, the Dodgers fell to 11-14 in season openers overall since 1998 and to 4-8 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on Opening Day in the Bricktown era.

-Hunter Feduccia and Luke Williams hit OKC's first two home runs of the season as both players connected on three-run shots. Williams also added a triple and scored two runs.

-Michael Busch led the Dodgers with three hits, going 3-for-5 with a RBI and run scored.

What's Next: The three-game Opening Weekend series between the Oklahoma City Dodgers and Tacoma Rainiers continues at 7:05 p.m. Saturday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

