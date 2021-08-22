RoughRiders Hang on to Top Travs in One-Run Finale

August 22, 2021 - Double-A Central League (AA Central) - Arkansas Travelers News Release







Frisco, TX - A three-run first inning by the Frisco RoughRiders was too much to overcome for the Arkansas Travelers as they fell 3-2 on Sunday night. The Travs and Riders split the six game series. Down early, Arkansas scratched across runs in the third and fourth innings but then managed only one baserunner over the final five innings. Levi Stoudt dealt after the three run first inning getting through the sixth and striking out eight but was saddled with the loss. Cole Ragans worked four innings to get the win for Frisco with Chase Lee pitching the ninth for a save.

Moments That Mattered

* Blaine Crim blasted a two-run homer to cap the first inning scoring barrage for the Riders. They led by three just four hitters into the bottom of the first.

* Patrick Frick doubled in the first Travs run in the third inning but they were unable to add on despite having runners at second and third with just one out. Julio Rodriguez drew a walk but then Ragans retired the next two batters.

Notable Travs Performances

* LF Stephen Wrenn: 1-4, R, 2B, RBI

* RHP Levi Stoudt: L, 6 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 BB, 8 K, HR

News and Notes

* Arkansas went 8-4 against Frisco this season.

* With the loss, the Travs are now in fourth place in the league standings and 4.5 games behind Frisco for second place and the final playoff spot.

Up Next

After a day off on Monday, the Travs start their final homestand of the season on Tuesday night when they welcome in the Corpus Christi Hooks. Right-hander Tyler Herb (2-5, 4.41) gets the start on a kids night with $1 ice cream and free train rides. First pitch is at 7:10. The game will also be broadcast on AM 920 the Sports Animal, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Central League message board...





Double-A Central League Stories from August 22, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.