Nick Snyder Makes MLB Debut with Rangers

FRISCO, Texas - Former RoughRiders pitcher Nick Snyder made his Major League Baseball debut with the Texas Rangers on Saturday against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

Snyder debuted in the ninth inning of the Rangers 10-1 win over the Red Sox, working a 1-2-3 inning with a strikeout of J.D. Martinez.

The Florida native was brilliant with the RoughRiders, going 0-1 with a 1.65 ERA over 13 outings. In 16.1 innings, Snyder struck out 25 and walked just one. The 25-year-old began the season with High-A Hickory before progressing through Frisco and Triple-A Round Rock on his way to Texas.

The former shortstop at Indian River State Junior College was drafted by the Rangers as a pitcher in the 19th round of the 2017 draft and underwent "Tommy John" surgery in 2020.

Snyder is the 171st former RoughRiders player to make his major-league debut after playing in Frisco and the fifth in 2021, following Andy Ibañez, Luis Marté, Joe Barlow and Yonny Hernandez.

