Plummer Pummels 2 Homers in 11-7 Cardinals Loss to Wind Surge

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Cardinals outfielder Nick Plummer homered twice and tripled in an 11-7 Springfield Cardinals loss to the Wichita Wind Surge on Sunday night at Hammons Field.

Plummer's home runs--his 12th and 13th of the season--were both solo shots, with the first giving the Cardinals a 1-0 lead in the first inning and the second pulling Springfield within 9-6 in the seventh. He added a fifth-inning RBI triple in the fifth on the way to a 3-for-4, two-run, three-RBI, one-walk night.

Two batters after Plummer's solo homer in the first, Cardinals 1B Chandler Redmond gave Springfield a 2-0 lead with his second Double-A blast. Redmond finished the night 2-for-5, extending his hitting streak to eight games.

The Wind Surge scored three times in the third inning off Dalton Roach, taking the lead for good at 3-2. Roach allowed six runs (3 earned) on six hits and one walk over 5.0 innings, striking out six. Garrett Williams provided 2.0 shutout relief innings for Springfield, walking two and striking out two without allowing a hit.

Trailing 6-2 in the fifth inning, Cardinals outfielder Matt Koperniak doubled home Nick Raposo to cut the score to 6-3.

UP NEXT

Springfield hits the road on Tuesday for a six-game series at Northwest Arkansas followed by a six-game trip to Tulsa. The Cardinals return home on Tuesday, September 7 for the final homestand of the 2021 season--a six-game series against the Arkansas Travelers. That game will be the final Great Southern Bank $1 Dog Day of the year.

