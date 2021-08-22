Riders Salvage Series Split with 3-2 Victory

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders took down the Arkansas Travelers 3-2 on Sunday evening from Riders Field to split the series at three games apiece.

Texas Rangers rehabber Kohei Arihara started the game for Frisco (55-40), going two innings, ceding just one hit while striking out two. Cole Ragans (1-1) earned the win, allowing just two runs, one earned, over his four innings while striking out five and walking three. Fernery Ozuna added two innings from the bullpen and Chase Lee saved his second game of the year with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

On the offensive side, the RoughRiders stuck first in the first inning against Levi Stoudt (1-1). Justin Foscue lifted a sacrifice fly to center field to make it 1-0 before Blaine Crim smashed a two-run blast to left center to drive the Riders to a 3-0 lead. It was the 25th home run of the season for Crim, five with Frisco.

The Travelers (51-45) struck back in the third on an RBI double from Patrick Frick in the third to make it 3-1 Frisco.

David Sheaffer then hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth to cut the deficit to 3-2, but the Riders bullpen shutdown the Arkansas offense the rest of the way.

After a day off on Monday, the RoughRiders embark on a 12-game road trip, beginning with a six-game series in Amarillo. Game one against the Sod Poodles starts on Tuesday, August 24th at 7:05 p.m. Neither team has announced a starter for the game.

