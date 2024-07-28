Rough Road Trip Ends in 5-2 Loss

Kinston, NC - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers (43-53, 14-16) lost 5-2 on Sunday afternoon, dropping their fifth game in six days to the Down East Wood Ducks (49-45, 14-15). The series finale marked the final game in franchise history that the Woodpeckers will play at Grainger Stadium as the Down East franchise relocates to Spartanburg, SC for the start of the 2025 season.

All five Down East runs crossed over the first four innings of the game against Raimy Rodriguez (L, 2-7). Arturo Disla opened the scoring with a solo homer in the second inning, Danyer Cueva picked up a sacrifice-fly in the third, and three more scored in the fourth on a sac-fly and two-run single.

Juan Nunez made his Fayetteville debut out of the bullpen in the sixth and impressed with four strikeouts over three scoreless innings. Nunez is originally from La Romana, Dominican Republic and pitched to a 2.84 ERA in the Florida Complex League prior to his promotion to Fayetteville.

Fayetteville grabbed two runs back in the top of the eighth on RBI doubles from Waner Luciano and Kenni Gomez but could not mount a full comeback.

The Woodpeckers are off on Monday before returning home Tuesday night for the start of a 12-game homestand. First pitch on Tuesday against the Columbia Fireflies is scheduled for 6:05 PM.

