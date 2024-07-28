Pelicans Win Finale 8-5, Sweep Series Over Greenjackets

For the first time since moving to a week-long series schedule in 2021, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans swept the Augusta GreenJackets in five games with an 8-5 win in the finale on Sunday. Their season-long five-game winning streak has improved the Birds to 43-52 and 14-15 in the second half. The GreenJackets dropped to 36-57 and 9-19 in the second half.

It was another offensive explosion as the Pelicans scored eight runs off 14 hits. Andy Garriola (1-5, 2B, 3 RBI) led the Birds with three runs driven in. Jacob Wetzel (1-3, HR, RBI, 2 BB) provided the power with a home run in the sixth and Eriandys Ramon (3-5, 2 2B) posted a three-hit game in just his third game in Single-A.

Angel Hernandez (3-2) took the win with 3 1/3 innings of shutout baseball out of the bullpen without allowing a hit. Hernandez struck out six for the second time this week. Starter JP Wheat allowed three earned runs off just one hit but four walks in 2 2/3 innings.

With a home run in the final inning, Noah Williams (1-4, HR, 2 RBI) led the GreenJackets with a pair of RBI. Luis Sanchez (2-3, 2B, RBI, BB) posted the only multi-hit performance for Augusta.

In his second rehab appearance, Braves' pitcher Hurston Waldrep (0-1) took the loss after allowing four earned runs in the first two innings. David Rodriguez later allowed four more earned runs in his three innings out of the bullpen for Augusta.

The Pelicans scored in the first inning for the second straight night, as Garriola hit a two-run double off the wall in left with two outs.

After Augusta scored one in the top of the second off an RBI double by Sanchez, the Pelicans added two more in the bottom half. With two on, Leonel Espinoza hit an RBI single to right field. The lead extended to 4-1 after a wild pitch by Waldrep scored Christian Olivo from third.

The GreenJackets made it a one-run game with two runs in the third. With a runner on third, Luis Guanipa hit an RBI groundout to short. Harry Owen would follow with a sacrifice fly to center to cut the lead to 4-3.

The Pelicans got one back in the fourth on a fielder's choice by Garriola that scored Cristian Hernandez.

Three more runs came in for the Pelicans in the sixth. The inning started with Wetzel going deep on a 3-0 pitch for his eighth of the season. Miguel Pabon and Anderson Suriel later hit back-to-back RBI singled to push the lead to 8-3.

Williams' two-run home run in the ninth made it 8-5. Shane Marshall retired the next three batters to end the game.

The Pelicans begin their two-week road trip on Tuesday at Delmarva at 7:05 p.m.

