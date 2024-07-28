McNair Lifts Fireflies to Third Walk-Off Win of Week

Brennon McNair of the Columbia Fireflies

Columbia, SC - The Fireflies mastered the close game this week vs the Lynchburg Hillcats. Sunday, it was Brennon McNair who sliced a single over the head of Tommy Hawke in left field to score Derlin Figueroa to lead Columbia to a 4-3 victory in 10 innings at Segra Park.

It was the Fireflies third walk-off win of the week and their fifth of the season. Each of the Fireflies last four games have come down to the final at-bat of the game and the last three games have gone to extra innings at Segra Park.

The Fireflies third run of the game came thanks to three-consecutive walks too. In the seventh, Brennon McNair slapped a lead-off single and was able to score after Lynchburg reliever Abel Brito walked Hyungchan Um, Austin Charles and Derlin Figueroa to tie the game 3-3

The Hillcats flipped the script in the fifth inning. Logan Martin entered the game and surrendered a lead-off walk to Robert Lopez. Next, Lexer Saduy slapped an RBI single to score Lopez and cut Columbia's lead to 2-1. After a Tommy Hawke base knock, Christian Knapczyk slapped a double over Erick Torres's head in center to score a pair and give the Hillcats their first lead of the night, 3-2.

Felix Arronde closed out the day with four scoreless innings for Columbia. He allowed a pair of hits and struck out four in his first outing since July 5 for Columbia.

Columbia hopped in front in the bottom of the first inning. After Erick Torres slapped a lead-off single to right, he advanced to second on a wild pitch and moved to third with his 16th stolen base of the season. Next, Austin Charles lined a single to the outfield to score Torres and push Columbia in front 1-0.

The offense added another run thanks to some patience at the plate in the fourth. Austin Charles led the inning off with a triple off the right field wall. Next, he was cut down in a fielder's choice at the plate, allowing Dionmy Salon to reach first safely. Next, Yorman Gomez walked Erick Pena, Lizandro Rodriguez and Brennon McNair.

The Fireflies head to Fayetteville to start a fresh series with the Woodpeckers at Segra Stadium Tuesday at 7:05 pm. Both teams have yet to name their starters.

Columbia heads home for a six-game series vs the Fredericksburg Nationals August 20-25 at Segra Park. The week is highlighted by The Office Night Thursday, August 22, Happy Seltzer Olympic games Friday, August 23 and Faith and Family Night presented by Cassell Brothers Home Services Saturday, August 24. Buy your tickets now at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

