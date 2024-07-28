Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Lynchburg 7.28

The Fireflies close out their series with the Lynchburg Hillcats today at Segra Park at 5:05 pm. RHP Felix Arronde (4-6, 3.58 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Lynchburg counters with RHP Yorman Gomez (6-2, 3.57 ERA).

Tonight is Teacher Appreciation Night and the return of our Neon Apple Awards. We'll be handing out awards to one Midlands Elementary, Middle and High School teacher to honor all the work they do in helping to educate our children. It's also a Sunday Funday where we'll have a pre-game autograph session and post-game kid 12 and under can run the bases thanks to Bang Back Pinball Lounge. Buy your tickets now at ColumbiaFireflies.com.

WALK-OFF STREAK ENDS AT TWO IN EXTRA INNINGS LOSS: The Fireflies rallied late to tie, but couldn't take home a third-consecutive win as they fell 5-3 to the Lynchburg Hillcats in 10 innings Saturday night at Segra Park. In the top of the 10th Tommy Hawke singled to move placed runner Fran Alduey to third with less than two outs, setting the table for Juan Benjamin. During the third baseman's at-bat, Hawke swiped second and Benjamin sliced a single through the right side to score a pair and move Lynchburg in front 5-3.

TUMULTUOUS TORRES: Erick Torres has had a week to remember, beginning with a walk-off double Saturday to score Diego Guzman in the 11th to beat Lynchburg. The Fireflies speedster kept the ball rolling Saturday, as he slapped his second homer of the season and July to bring the Fireflies within one of Lynchburg. He also scored the first run of the game. Torres is starting to come out of a mid-season slump, and he has drawn nine walks in his last 10 games to push his on-base percentage to .442 over the stretch. He trails only Dionmy Salon for the highest on-base percentage on the team over his last 10 games.

MARVELOUS MARTIN: Logan Martin rebounded in the opener against Lynchburg in a big way. The righty spun five one-run frames, holding the Hillcats to a Jaison Chourio solo homer in the first. He also churned out a career-high seven punchouts in the blowout victory.

STEADY PROGRESS: Mauricio Veliz has worked his way back from a finger injury this year and has been on a roll in his last few starts. Saturday, he worked his most innings in a a game since returning from the Injured List. He allowed three runs (two earned) in five frames against the Lynchburg Hillcats. He's only allowed three earned runs in his last two starts (nine innings).

THIS IS 45: Thursday night, Austin Charles drove in an RBI, giving him 45 on the young season. In 2023 only oneFireflies finished the season with 40 or more RBI: Brett Squires, who had 69 RBI. The Fireflies single-season RBI record belongs to Juan Carlos Negret, who drove in 76 runs in a shortened 2021 season thanks in part to a franchise record 23 homers in a single season.

ROCKING ROSADO: Columbia's reliever has paced the way for the bullpen. After a strong showing in June, he's kept the ball rolling in July to bring his season ERA down to 1.85. Jarold Rosado has allowed just one run in his last 18.2 innings (0.48 ERA). In his last 13 outings, he has 20 punchouts compared to just seven walks. His biggest improvement has been reducing his walk rate. Last year, Rosado walked 16.7% of batters faced. This year, he's at a 7.2% walk rate.

BUYING HANSELL STOCK: Josh Hansell had an up and down start to his Fireflies' tenure, but the 6'6" righty has rounded into form the last few weeks. In yesterday's 11 inning contest, he worked four frames while allowing only one earned run. That means over his last four appearances, Hansell has allowed only two earned runs over 14.1 innings (1.26 ERA).

ON-BASE MACHINE: Although Dionmy Salon isn't a regular starter, he has remained hot for the Fireflies at the plate. The catcher is on a 14-game on-base streak dating back to June 7. He is slashing .395/.500/.512 with 9 runs on the streak.

