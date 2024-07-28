Shorebirds Fend off Fred Nats to Win Finale

July 28, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Delmarva Shorebirds News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA: The Delmarva Shorebirds (36-59, 13-17) held off the Fredericksburg Nationals (55-41, 20-10) in Sunday's series finale by a final of 3-2.

It was another pitcher's duel between the starters as Blake Money twirled four scoreless frames for the Shorebirds, allowing one hit while striking out six. Travis Sthele threw five shutout innings for Fredericksburg with six strikeouts of his own.

The Shorebirds struck for the game's first runs thanks to a two-run single by Jake Cunningham in the sixth, putting Delmarva in front 2-0.

In the eighth, The Shorebirds loaded the bases with one out and small-balled their way to a third run as Alfredo Velasquez scored Anderson De Los Santos with a sacrifice fly, putting Delmarva ahead 3-0.

Fredericksburg broke the shutout in the bottom half with a two-out single by Brandon Pimentel that plated Cristhian Vaquero, trimming the Shorebirds' lead to 3-1.

The Nationals put more pressure on the Shorebirds in the ninth as they pulled within one a fielder's choice RBI by Jorgelys Mota. With the game on the line, Juan Rojas delivered as he struck out John McHenry looking to end the game, keeping the tying run at first as Delmarva held on to win 3-2.

Hayden Nierman (1-1) earned the win in relief with Juan Rojas (1) recording his first save of the season. Reliever Mason Denaburg (6-3) was saddled with the loss for the Fred Nats.

Delmarva returns home on Tuesday to begin a new series against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from July 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.