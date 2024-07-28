Ducks Hold on for 3-2 Victory

July 28, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

Kinston, N.C. - The Wood Ducks hosted the Fayetteville Woodpeckers for winning Wednesday and game two of the series. The Woodpeckers had two singles in the top of the 1st but left them on base. The Wood Ducks had a walk from Beycker Barroso in the bottom of the 1st. The Woodpeckers were three up and three down in the top of the 2nd. The Wood Ducks started the bottom of the 2nd with a single from Julian Brock who then got on second with a throwing error from Colby Langford the pitcher. Esteban Mejia singled to center field bringing home Brock, 0-1.

In the top of the third the Woodpeckers got Alberto Hernandez on base with a fielding error from Mejia. The Woodpeckers hitting coach Andrew Cresci was ejected by home plate umpire Richy Arredondo. In the bottom of the 3rd with two outs Danyer Cueva hit a single for the Wood Ducks.

Then Barroso hit a home run to left field, adding to the Wood Ducks lead, 0-3. The Woodpeckers were three up and three down in the top of the 4th. The Wood Ducks got a walk from Mejia in the bottom of the 4th but that was all.

The Woodpeckers started the top of the 5th with a double from Juan Santander followed by a single from Will Bush. Then Xavier Casserilla singled to right field bringing home Santander, 1-3. The Wood Ducks have a mound visit followed by a strikeout to get the first out of the inning. Yamal Encarnacion singles to center field bringing home Bush, 2-3. The Wood Ducks bring in Bryan Magdaleno to close out the inning. The 6th inning is scoreless for both teams with the Woodpeckers earning one walk.

The 7th, 8th, and top of the ninth inning are scoreless for both teams. The Wood Ducks win 2-3, with five hits and one error. The Woodpeckers had ten hits and one error.

The Wood Ducks host the Fayetteville Woodpeckers for game five tomorrow afternoon at Historic Grainger Stadium located in Kinston, North Carolina. First pitch is set for 1:00 pm. Gates open at 12:00p.m. Join the Wood Ducks for family day with $1 hotdogs, $6 meal deal and postgame kids run the bases.Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in person at the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium.

