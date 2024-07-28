Sox Fall to Mudcats in 8-3 Loss

SALEM, Va. - Despite Stanley Tucker's two-hit day with an RBI single and Luis Cohen's five and two-thirds innings pitched of one-run ball, the Salem Red Sox (50-45) fell in their single consecutive contest in an 8-3 loss to the Carolina Mudcats (56-37) on Saturday night at Carilion Clinic Field at Salem Memorial Ballpark.

The loss dropped the Red Sox to 16-13 in the second half of play, while the victory for the Mudcats improved Carolina to 15-13.

The scoring got started early on. The Sox struck first on an Albert Feliz RBI single to put Salem up 1-0 in the bottom of the second, before tacking on a second run on an Antonio Anderson bases loaded walk in the home half of the fifth.

That's when the Mudcats started to come alive. After possessing just a single hit through the first five frames, Carolina finally got on the board with a Juan Baez RBI single in the top of the sixth to trim the lead to 2-1.

The Sox immediately struck back, though. Tucker's RBI single pushed the Salem lead once again to two, with the Red Sox holding onto a 3-1 lead heading into the seventh.

That's when the wheels started to come off. A Daniel Guilarte RBI double and a Luis Castillo RBI base knock evened up the game at 3, before a four-run eighth blew the game open giving the Mudcats a 7-3 lead.

Carolina would then add another in the ninth after a Yhoswar Garcia RBI single and the Sox would go down with ease to end the game.

The Red Sox return to Salem Memorial Ballpark to conclude their six-game set against the Mudcats on Sunday afternoon at 3:05 p.m. ET. Salem will look for the split.

