Castillo Powers Mudcats to Series Win

July 28, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

SALEM, V.A. - Luis Castillo drove had three hits and drove in eight runs as the Carolina Mudcats clinched the series from the Salem Red Sox with a 12-3 victory on Sunday afternoon at Carillion Clinic Field.

Carolina (57-37 overall, 16-13 second half) broke open the game in the second with a five-run inning which was highlighted by a three-run home from from Castillo, his 13th of the season.

Castillo delivered again in the sixth with another home run, a two-run shot to make it 12-3 Mudcats.

In total, Castillo finished the series with 16 RBI in the series.

Salem (50-46 overall, 16-14 second half) had 10 hits in the game but only managed the three runs.

The Mudcats are back at Five County Stadium on Tuesday, July 30 as they host the Charleston RiverDogs with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m.

