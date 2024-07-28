Wood Ducks Close Series with 5-2 Win

Kinston, N.C. - The Wood Ducks hosted the Fayetteville Woodpeckers for family day and game six of the series. The 1st inning was three up and three down for the Woodpeckers and Wood Ducks. The Wood Ducks set the Woodpeckers down in order in the top of the 2nd. Arturo Disla hit a home run for the Wood Ducks in the bottom of the 2nd, 0-1.

In the top of the 3rd the Woodpeckers had a single from Will Bush but left him on second. The Wood Ducks started the bottom of the 3rd with a strikeout from Tommy Specht and then a walk from Wady Mendez and Chandler Pollard. After a mound visit for the Woodpeckers, Mendez and Pollard steal 2nd and 3rd. Danyer Cueva hit a sacrifice fly ball to center field allowing Mendez to score, 0-2.

In the top of the 4th the Woodpeckers got Nehomar Ochoa Jr. on base as he was hit with a pitch.

The bottom of the 4th started for the Wood Ducks with a flyout from Disla and then Julian Brock hit a double. Followed by a single from Esteban Mejia and a walk for Marcos Torres. After a Woodpeckers mound visit, Specht hits a sacrifice fly ball to bring home Brock, 0-3. A passed ball by catcher Victor Diaz allowed Mejia and Torres to advance bases. Then Mendez hit a single to right field bringing home Mejia and Torres, 0-5. The Woodpeckers change pitchers as Dawil Almonte comes in for Raimy Rodriguez who ends the inning with a pop out from Pollard.

In the top of the 5th the Woodpeckers got Juan Santander on base with a fielding error from Mejia but that was all. The Wood Ducks had a single from Disla in the bottom of the 5th but left him there. In the top of the 6th the Wood Ducks changed pitchers as Ivan Ovideo came in for Jose Gonzalez. The Woodpeckers had two walks but left them on first and second. In the bottom of the 6th the Woodpeckers changed pitchers as Juan Nunez came in for Almonte. Mejia walked and then got on second with a balk but was left there with two strikeouts.

The Woodpeckers had a single from Santander and a walk for Alejandro Nunez in the top of the 7th. The Wood Ducks were three up and three down in the bottom of the 7th. The Wood Ducks changed pitchers in the top of the 8th as Alberto Mota came in for Oviedo. The Woodpeckers started with a walk for Victor Diaz. Then Waner Luciano hit a double to bring Diaz home and put the Woodpeckers on the board, 1-5. The Wood Ducks have a mound visit and then Kenni Gomez doubles to left field to bring Luciano home, 2-5. The Wood Ducks are three up and three down in the bottom of the 8th.

The Wood Ducks bring in Kai Wynyard on the mound in the top of the 9th. Santander walks and then gets on second with a wild pitch and on third with a ground out from Bush.

The Wood Ducks won the game 5-2 with five hits and one error. The Woodpeckers had four hits and zero errors. The Wood Ducks win the series 5-1.

The Wood Ducks will travel to Augusta SC to play a series against the Green Jackets on Tuesday the 30th.. Fans can purchase tickets on woodducksbaseball.com, by calling the Wood Ducks Team Offices at (252) 686-5164 or in person at the Wood Ducks Team Offices located at Grainger Stadium.

