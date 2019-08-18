Rosa Powers First Place 'Wolves over Ducks

The first place Erie SeaWolves took down the Akron RubberDucks on Sunday afternoon by a 3-2 final at UPMC Park. The win improved Erie to 8-0 in rubber games of series and the team finished the current homestand with a 5-1 record.

Erie starter Tarik Skubal began his day with three scoreless innings and six strikeouts but the RubberDucks got on the board in the fourth. Nellie Rodriguez walked with one out and Andruw Monasterio walked with two outs, keeping the inning alive for Alexis Pantoja. Pantoja singled off the wall in right, scoring Rodriguez for a 1-0 lead.

The SeaWolves took the lead against Akron starter Adam Scott in the home half of the fifth. Kody Eaves led off with a single to left and Chace Numata reached on an infield single, putting the go-ahead run on first for Dylan Rosa. Rosa snapped a three-game hitless streak as he crushed his first Double-A home run over the batter's eye in center for a 3-1 Erie advantage.

Akron got one back in the eighth. Mark Ecker returned to the mound after a 1-2-3 seventh but gave up back-to-back singles to Ernie Clement and Nolan Jones. Erie summoned Drew Carlton who induced a lineout off the bat of Trenton Brooks for the first out. Rodriguez followed with a sacrifice fly that plated Clement making it 3-2. Carlton struck out Alex Call to end the threat.

Carlton worked a 1-2-3 ninth inning to earn his 17th save in as many chances.

Skubal (2-1) earned the win for the SeaWolves allowing a run on four hits with two walks and seven strikeouts in five innings of work.

Scott (1-2) took the loss for the RubberDucks allowing three runs on four hits with two walks and five strikeouts in 4.2 innings.

