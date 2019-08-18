'Cats Season-High 18 Hits in 10-1 Win over Portland

August 18, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release





Manchester, NH - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (25-33, 56-69) scored seven runs with two outs and grabbed the series finale from the Portland Sea Dogs (28-29, 55-69), 10-1 on Sunday afternoon at Delta Dental Stadium. Portland dropped the three-game series and finished 2-5 on the six-day road trip.

Brett Netzer accounted for Portland's lone run, nailing a solo-homer off RHP Thomas Hatch (W, 1-3) in the fourth inning. Hatch earned his first win in the Blue Jays system, tossing six innings on three hits and five strikeouts.

LHP Matthew Kent (5-6) suffered his third straight loss, allowing four runs on ten hits over 4.2 innings pitched.

New Hampshire had a season-high 18 hits, receiving a bases-clearing double by Kevin Smith in the fifth inning to give the 'Cats the lead for good. Christian Williams followed with an RBI double.

In the seventh inning, Logan Warmoth nailed a two-run double off Matthew Gorst. Riley Adams put the game away with a three-run homer in the ninth against RHP Durbin Feltman.

The 'Dogs had only four hits and just five in the last two games.

The Sea Dogs open up a seven-game homestand on Monday night against the Reading Fightin Phils (Phillies affiliate) with a 7:00 PM first pitch at Hadlock Field. RHP Konner Wade (4-4, 3.62) takes on Reading righty Julian Garcia (1-1, 8.16). Radio coverage on the WPEI U.S. Cellular Sea Dogs Radio Network begins at 6:45 PM. The game is available on the tune-in app and MiLB.TV.

