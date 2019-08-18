Curve Rallies Late to Top Baysox, 5-4
August 18, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Bowie Baysox News Release
ALTOONA, Pa. - The Altoona Curve scored a go-ahead run in the eighth inning to steal a 5-4 victory from the Bowie Baysox Sunday night in front of 5,821 at People's Natural Gas Field.
Bowie (38-19) jumped out to a fourth-inning lead by scoring a trio of runs off Altoona starter Sean Brady. Cedric Mullins led off the inning by launching his third home run of the season to left-center field. A walk and a single put runners on the corner for Jesse Valentin, whop plated Anderson Feliz on a fielder's choice.
July 22 marked the last time that Ryan McKenna recorded a multi-hit game, but the outfielder began his two-hit night with a RBI single to score Valentin and cap off the three-run rally.
Altoona (26-31) scored four runs in the sixth inning off Baysox LHP Alex Wells, but the starter still turned in a quality effort. The Australian allowed three earned runs in seven inning, striking out six en rotue to his eighth start of at least seven innings in 2019.
Both teams scored a run in the eighth inning to add some drama to the final tally. Two batters in, Anderson Feliz tied the game with a RBI double to right field, scoring Mullins. A Chris Sharpe sacrifice bunt was thrown errantly by reliever Jay Flaa to plate the Curve's eventual game-winning run in the bottom half of the frame.
Bowie comes home for the final time in 2019 for a weeklong homestand, beginning Monday at 7:05 p.m. against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A Affiliate of the New York Mets. The game features the final Mutt Monday of the season, where all dogs are welcome to the ballpark (as long as they are leashed and have proper vaccination tags).
