Richmond Sweeps Sens

The Richmond Flying Squirrels completed their mini two-game series sweep of the Senators with a 7-1 win Sunday afternoon at The Diamond. The Sens scored first on an RBI double by Luis Garcia in the first inning, but they left the bases loaded. Richmond responded with four in the bottom of the first and three more in the third to cruise home. It is the first series win for Richmond since the opening series of the season.

On Capitol Hill

Kevin McGowan started and went five innings allowing six hits, seven runs, five earned while striking out two. Richmond scored four in the first against him with two of the four coming with two outs.

Bryan Bonnell followed with two scoreless innings.

Jacob Condra-Bogan pitched a scoreless eighth inning for the Sens.

With the Gavel

Andrew Stevenson had two hits including a double.

Luis Garcia doubled for his only hit.

Harrisburg went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

Filibusters

- Harrisburg went 0-for-18 in the two games with runners in scoring position.

- Offensively the Sens scored one run on nine hits in the series.

- The Senators and Flying Squirrels split their season series.

On Deck

The Senators play the Akron RubberDucks Monday night at 7:05 p.m. at Canal Park in Akron. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Harrisburg 96.5FM 95.3FM and 1400AM beginning at 6:55 p.m.

