Rookie Kaedan Korczak Reassigned to WHL's Kelowna Rockets
March 11, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON - The Henderson Silver Knights announced today, March 11, that rookie defenseman Kaedan Korczak has been reassigned to the Kelowna Rockets of the Western Hockey League.
Korczak, 20, has appeared in nine games with the Silver Knights in his first professional season, collecting two assists and eight penalty minutes to go along with a plus-6 rating. The 41st overall selection in the 2019 NHL Draft, Korczak made his professional debut on February 12 against the Bakersfield Condors. He notched his first professional point with an assist against the Condors on February 13.
The Yorkton, Saskatchewan native has played 199 junior games in the Western Hockey League with Kelowna, tallying 18 goals and 98 points, as well as 135 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-3 defenseman totaled 11 goals, 38 assists, and 49 points with the Rockets last season, all career-highs.
Korczak represented Canada at the 2021 World Junior Championship, posting one assist in seven games and helping Canada win a silver medal.
Kaedan Korczak, Defenseman
Hometown: Yorkton, Saskatchewan
Height: 6-3
Weight: 194 lbs.
Age: 20
Notes:
Has appeared in nine games with the Henderson Silver Knights and has posted two assists
Made professional debut against Bakersfield (Feb. 12, 2021)
Recorded first assist against Bakersfield (Feb. 13, 2021)
Won silver medal with Team Canada at 2021 World Junior Championship
Second-round selection (41st overall) of the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2019 NHL Draft
