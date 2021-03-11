Sandstrom Returns to Phantoms, Lyon to Taxi Squad

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have announced that goalie Alex Lyon has been recalled from the Phantoms to the Philadelphia Flyers' taxi squad and goalie Felix Sandstrom has been assigned on loan to the Phantoms from the taxi squad.

Lyon began the game on Wednesday, March 10 at the Binghamton Devils making 10 saves on 11 shots before the contest was suspended after one period due to COVID protocols with the Devils.

Sandstrom is a 6'2" goalie from Gavle, Sweden who was a round 3 selection of the Flyers in 2015. The 24-year-old has played in three games with the Phantoms this season going 1-1-1, 4.60, .843.

Lyon is Lehigh Valley's all-time winningest goalie and has been serving on the Flyers' taxi squad for most of the 2021 season and has not played a game in almost exactly a year. Lyon's last game was March 11, 2020 with 33 saves on 35 shots in a 2-1 overtime loss against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in what turned out to be the final game of the 2019-20 season.

Last year, Lyon went 11-14-5 with the Phantoms with a 2.69 goals-against average and .913 save percentage. He also played in three games with the Philadelphia Flyers going 1-1-0, 3.55, .890.

During his career over the past four seasons, Lyon has played in 145 games with the Phantoms with an all-time record of 73-53-15 including a 2.73 goals-against average and .913 save percentage. The Yale University product has also played in 16 NHL games with the Philadelphia Flyers going 5-4-1, 3.15, .893.

The Phantoms return to action on Saturday night taking on the Binghamton Devils at PPL Center in a 7:05 p.m. tilt.

