Heat Take Eighth Straight with 2-1 Win

March 11, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - Behind goals from Luke Philp and Martin Pospisil and a perfect performance from the penalty kill, the Stockton Heat (8-2-0-0) rattled off their eighth consecutive win, a 2-1 final score against the Manitoba Moose (6-7-2-0) Thursday night at the Bell MTS Iceplex.

With the win, the Heat now own the longest overall and longest road win streaks in team history.

The Heat jumped on top with the first goal for the seventh consecutive game, Philp finding the back of the net just over 13 minutes into the action for the early edge. Pospisil then added to the lead with a power play marker in the second, a score that came on the heels of back-to-back penalties early in the frame from the visiting team.

Winnipeg answered five minutes later off the stick of Cole Maier to cut the Heat lead in half, but Garret Sparks slammed the door after, stopping all 13 pucks that came his way after the score, 12 in the final period.

Special teams played a lead role in the win, with the power play converting on one of three chances and the kill going a perfect 5-on-5 down a skater.

NOTABLE

- Flames 2020 sixth-round pick Rory Kerins made his pro debut in the game.

- Luke Philp's goal was his first even strength marker of the season. It was the seventh consecutive game the Heat lit the lamp first.

- Giorgio Estephan has an assist in each game he's played for Stockton.

- Martin Pospisil recorded his 20th career point with his power play goal in the second period.

- Garret Sparks has allowed only one goal against in three of his last four starts.

- The win was a team record sixth in a row on the road, besting a five-game string of victories last season.

SPECIAL TEAMS

STK PP - 1-3

STK PK - 5-5

THREE STARS

First - Martin Pospisil (1 goal)

Second - Garret Sparks (24 saves)

Third - Nicholas Jones (1 assist)

GOALIES

W - Garret Sparks (24 saves on 25 shots faced)

L - Mikhail Berdin (18 saves on 20 shots faced)

UP NEXT

The Heat and Moose will have an off day Friday before concluding their four-game set on Saturday at the Bell MTS Iceplex, a 1 p.m. MST, noon PST puck drop.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.