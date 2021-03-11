Friday's Road Game Rescheduled for April 28
March 11, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The American Hockey League has announced that Friday's Hershey at Binghamton game will not be played as scheduled due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Binghamton Devils. The game has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Apr. 28 at 6 p.m. in Newark, New Jersey.
The decision was made in consultation with medical experts and the AHL and due to the health and safety of players, coaches, and game day personnel.
Hershey's home game versus Lehigh Valley on Sunday remains on as scheduled.
