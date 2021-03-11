Condors Merchandise Sale Friday, March 19 from 1-5 p.m.

March 11, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release









Bakersfield Condors center Cooper Marody

(Bakersfield Condors) Bakersfield Condors center Cooper Marody(Bakersfield Condors)

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors will hold a merchandise sale on Friday, March 19 from 1-5 p.m. in the front lobby of Mechanics Bank Arena. A wide selection of items will be available including new apparel and game issued jerseys. Masks are required. Condors365 Members will receive complimentary Condors facemasks.

Show off your Condors pride this St. Patrick's Day with themed t-shirts available in the Condors online team store. There are three themed shirts available for purchase. Click here to browse the selection of shirts. Orders will ship the day after we receive the purchase or you can opt to "pick up at the office" and save on shipping.

JERSEY RAFFLE THIS WEEKEND

Two of the hottest players in the AHL currently, Ryan McLeod and Cooper Marody have their game-worn, signed jerseys available in this weekend's Houchin Community Blood Bank jersey raffle. For just $10, either jersey could be yours, with no limit on how many tickets you can purchase. Anyone, anywhere can win. Click the button below to purchase your tickets with winners drawn during the second intermission of each game on Friday and Saturday.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.