March 12 Game Rescheduled for April 28

March 11, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release







NEWARK - The Binghamton Devils today announced the regular-season game against the Hershey Bears, originally scheduled for Friday, March 12 at 7:00 p.m., has been moved to Wednesday, April 28 at 6:00 p.m.

Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtondevils.com or downloading the team's Mobile App for Apple and Android devices. Tune in to every game this season LIVE on Fox Sports 1430 Binghamton and AHLTV. Follow the Devils all year long on Facebook (/bingdevils), Twitter (@BingDevils), and Instagram (@bingdevils).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.