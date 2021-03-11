Amerks Announce Schedule Change

(Rochester, NY) - The American Hockey League announced today that the Rochester Americans' home game against the Cleveland Monsters originally scheduled for Friday, Mar. 12 has been rescheduled for Saturday, Apr. 10 at 6:05 p.m. at The Blue Cross Arena.

The schedule change is out of an abundance of caution in regard to league COVID-19 protocols.

