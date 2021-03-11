American Hockey League Announces Schedule Change
March 11, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Binghamton Devils, their game scheduled for Friday, March 12, against the Hershey Bears (AHL Game #128) in Newark, N.J., has been rescheduled for Wednesday, April 28, at 6 p.m. ET.
RESCHEDULED: AHL Game #128 - Hershey at Binghamton - from Fri., Mar. 12 to Wed., Apr. 28, 6 p.m. ET
Check out the American Hockey League Statistics
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 11, 2021
- American Hockey League Announces Schedule Change - AHL
- Friday's Road Game Rescheduled for April 28 - Hershey Bears
- March 12 Game Rescheduled for April 28 - Binghamton Devils
- Heat Aim for Eighth Straight Win - Stockton Heat
- Gulls Leave Road with 3-1 Setback - San Diego Gulls
- Stockton Edges Moose in OT - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.