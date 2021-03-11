American Hockey League Announces Schedule Change

March 11, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Binghamton Devils, their game scheduled for Friday, March 12, against the Hershey Bears (AHL Game #128) in Newark, N.J., has been rescheduled for Wednesday, April 28, at 6 p.m. ET.

RESCHEDULED: AHL Game #128 - Hershey at Binghamton - from Fri., Mar. 12 to Wed., Apr. 28, 6 p.m. ET

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.