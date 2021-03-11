American Hockey League Announces Schedule Change

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Rochester Americans, their game scheduled for Friday, March 12, against the Cleveland Monsters (AHL Game #131) in Rochester, N.Y., has been rescheduled for Saturday, April 10, at 6:05 p.m. ET.

RESCHEDULED: AHL Game #131 - Cleveland at Rochester - from Fri., Mar. 12 to Sat., Apr. 10, 6:05 p.m. ET

