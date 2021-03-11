Gulls Leave Road with 3-1 Setback

March 11, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







The San Diego Gulls closed out their two-game road trip with a 3-1 loss to the Bakersfield Condors tonight at Mechanics Bank Arena.

Hunter Drew scored a goal at 2:19 of the second period, his second in his last three games (2-0=2). Trevor Carrick added an assist on the play to now lead Gulls defensemen with six and rank second in points (1-6=7).

Benoit-Olivier Groulx notched the primary assist Drew's second period goal. Groulx has posted six points in his last eight games (3-3=6).

Lukas Dostal made 30 saves in 58:17.

The Gulls return home for a pair of weekend games beginning with the Tucson Roadrunners on Saturday, Mar. 13 (7 p.m.) at FivePoint Arena.

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Sylvain Lefebvre

On the game

The first period wasn't very good. The second period, we pushed back a little bit and we had some good scoring chances. In the third, we were trying to push and we take a penalty. I just thought that Bakersfield just did a pretty good job at keeping us away from the net, especially in the third period. The second period is where we got our chances.

On the starts

It's preparation and it's mental right now. We tried to come up with some ideas and some plays to start the game. The other thing is we have to start winning more faceoffs. When you start with the puck, trying to make plays, it's a lot easier than trying to chase and get the puck back.

On Hunter Drew

Well he was one of our best players up front tonight. He works hard and has a really good shot. Tonight, he got a goal because he goes to the hard areas - we need more of that. It's really nice to see him play well up front. We always know he can do the job on the back end if we need him to.

On moving forward

We need to respond in the next game. It's a quick turnaround and sometimes it's better that way. We have some big games coming up this weekend and we have to be ready. Our game is better at home and we have to continue that. Our play on the road has to be better, but I don't think we're playing with full confidence.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.