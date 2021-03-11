Heat Aim for Eighth Straight Win

Thursday, March 11, 2021

Matchup: Stockton Heat (7-2-0-0; 1st Canadian) at Manitoba Moose (6-6-2-0; 3rd Canadian)

Arena: Bell MTS Iceplex | Winnipeg, MB

Time: 5:00 p.m. MST | 4:00 p.m. PST

Broadcast: Tonight's game will be available on AHLTV.com.

TONIGHT

Another game, another win for the red-hot Heat, this time in come-from-behind fashion with Matthew Phillips netting the game-winning goal 1:09 into overtime as the Heat extended the win streak to seven games. Stockton and Manitoba have two remaining games in the four-game set, including this evening's tilt followed by a Saturday matinee in the final pair of contests in Stockton's seven-game road trip.

WWWWWWWINNING

Put another in the win column. Another test on Wednesday, another ace for the Stockton Heat as the Calgary Flames' AHL affiliate continued building on a win streak that was already the longest in team history. Last night's victory pulls this squad into a tie for the longest road win streak all-time for Stockton, set last season in the first five road contests as well.

IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILLY-DELPHIA

Matthew Phillips continued to torment the competition on Wednesday, potting a pair of goals including his first game-winner of the season. Phillips has now run his total up to a team-best six multi-point efforts through nine games played after recording his third-career multi-goal game last night.

PETEY POSTS ANOTHER PAIR

Emilio Pettersen is heating up for Stockton, pushing his scoring streak to three games with this third multi-point effort of the year last night. The rookie has five points with two goals in two games against the Moose and is operating at a point-per-game clip with nine points and four goals through nine professional games.

ARTY PARTY

Artyom Zagidulin was strong throughout Wednesday's game, turning away 29 of 31 pucks that came his way in the win. Zagidulin, who made his NHL debut with the Calgary Flames on February 25, is now 13-3-0-1 in his career in AHL road games.

COMEBACK KIDS

For the second time in three games, the Heat erased a third period deficit en route to extending the club record win streak. Stockton has come from behind in three of the team's seven wins this year, including twice against the Toronto Marlies and last night against the Moose.

